Suspect accused of killing of Hancock County deputy indicted on murder, assault charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of killing Lt. Michael Boutte has been indicted on three charges by the grand jury stemming from the fatal shooting. Joseph Rohrbacker heads to court next week facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. Rohrbacker is accused of shooting Lt. Boutte twice after he and Deputy Braxton Manuel responded to a home on Caesar Necaise Road. Boutte died from a gunshot wound to the head.