Valdosta, GA

Boy charged in assault on student draped in gay pride flag

theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria, authorities say. Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in the south Georgia city of Valdosta. It shows a male student charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from the second boy's back as he falls to the floor. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can.

www.theintelligencer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
