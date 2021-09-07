CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune's Denis Villeneuve Says One Cut In Adapting The Sci-Fi Book Was 'Painful' For Him

By Eric Eisenberg
 6 days ago
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is an exceptionally faithful adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi epic. It’s a full blockbuster dedicated to just the first half of the first book, and that real estate allows the writer/director the amazing capacity to deeply dig into the dense details of the source material and portray elements never before captured in live-action. All that being said, however, Villeneuve still wasn’t able to include absolutely everything from the novel – and he says it is “painful” that he was unable to include a sequence where Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck plays the character’s iconic instrument: the baliset.

