Chris Godwin (quad) limited for Buccaneers Tuesday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays wide receiver Chris Godwin was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, the team announced. The Buccaneers are playing in the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, so an injury popping up this close to action is disconcerting. It's unclear if this will have any impact on his availability for Week 1, but it now become a situation to monitor over the next couple days. Keep a close eye on his status as Thursday night approaches. Scotty Miller could enter three-wide sets should Godwin sit out or be limited.

