Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan out for Colorado State game

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt will head to Colorado State for Saturday night's game missing a key piece on offense, as starting tight end Ben Bresnahan will miss the game against the Rams according to head coach Clark Lea. Bresnahan was not listed on the Commodores' depth chart released Tuesday and suffered an apparent lower body injury late in Vanderbilt's Week 1 loss to East Tennessee State. He has been replaced by redshirt junior Gavin Schoenwald as the starter; Lea said Tuesday that Bresnahan is "week-to-week."

