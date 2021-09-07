CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Ghostly Activity Filmed at Welsh Pub

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
6 days ago
 6 days ago
A curious piece of security camera footage from a pub in Wales shows a chair seemingly moving on its own and the establishment suspects that the site's resident ghost was behind the eerie incident. The strange event reportedly occurred earlier this summer at the Lansdowne Pub in the city of Cardiff as manager Hayley Budd was sitting at a table and looking at her cell phone. Suddenly, a chair positioned across from her inexplicably slid a few inches forward and tucked itself under the table. Catching the puzzling motion out of the corner of her eye and having heard the chair slide across the floor, Budd can be seen in the video looking around in an attempt to figure out what had just happened.

#Paranormal Activity#Wales#Ghost#Uk#Welsh Pub
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

