CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I Tried the Buzzy, Non-Alcoholic Drink Backed by Bella Hadid, and This Is My Honest Review

By Jennifer Chan
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull disclosure, I'm severely allergic to alcohol. My Asian heritage contributes to this, and the truth is, if I have even a few sips of wine, beer, champs, or liquor, my heart starts racing (not in a good way) and it feels like I can't breathe. It's uncomfortable, to say the least, so I avoid it at all costs — and I'm not mad about it, actually. When you eliminate alcohol, you win in so many other ways.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Bella Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Non Alcoholic Drink#Drink Can#Calories#Asian#Lightwave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy