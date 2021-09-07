I Tried the Buzzy, Non-Alcoholic Drink Backed by Bella Hadid, and This Is My Honest Review

Full disclosure, I'm severely allergic to alcohol. My Asian heritage contributes to this, and the truth is, if I have even a few sips of wine, beer, champs, or liquor, my heart starts racing (not in a good way) and it feels like I can't breathe. It's uncomfortable, to say the least, so I avoid it at all costs — and I'm not mad about it, actually. When you eliminate alcohol, you win in so many other ways.