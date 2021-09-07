Why a Vikings Rookie LB Might See Action Sooner than Expected

It seemed like I was in a minority back on May 1st. When I was happy when we drafted a former Quarterback turned Linebacker out of North Carolina, with the 78th pick of the 2021 draft. There were players I’d have preferred to be selected first – namely Wyatt Davis, but Chaz Surratt was a player I was high on. We got Davis anyway too, which was great. Having been a quarterback at high school and two injury-ravaged years at college.