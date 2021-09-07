CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why a Vikings Rookie LB Might See Action Sooner than Expected

By Adam New
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seemed like I was in a minority back on May 1st. When I was happy when we drafted a former Quarterback turned Linebacker out of North Carolina, with the 78th pick of the 2021 draft. There were players I’d have preferred to be selected first – namely Wyatt Davis, but Chaz Surratt was a player I was high on. We got Davis anyway too, which was great. Having been a quarterback at high school and two injury-ravaged years at college.

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bleacher Report#The Roster Enough#Vigil#The Cincinnati Bengals#The La Chargers#Linebacker#Special Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy