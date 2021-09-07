Cougar Cougar Peak Fire burning on 60 acres in Freemont-Winema Forest near Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that it is responding to a new fire burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview Ranger District. The Cougar Peak Fire is currently burning approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview. It was discovered today at 1:45 p.m. and is estimated to be 60 acres and growing rapidly. It is burning in mixed conifer and brush. The fire is threatening Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands.