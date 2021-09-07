CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

By Maggie Ryan
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 32

Joe Coffee
5d ago

You do realize, with the ugly internet and the trolls on it, that this happens to everybody and not just black athletes, right? Get a life.

Reply(17)
12
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Douglas
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Bullying#Basketball#Instagram Story#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy