The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."