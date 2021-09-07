Tom Brady gives crypto advice to NBA star Stephen Curry
• Tom Brady is preparing to take advantage of cryptocurrencies with NFTs and passive investments. • Tom Brady gives funny crypto advice to Stephen Curry. Famous athlete Stephen Curry is dabbling in the decentralized marketplace and his colleague Tom Brady appears to give him some crypto advice. Brady is relevant in the crypto world for his latest decentralized investment announcements and his support to the market.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0