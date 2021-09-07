Kim Kardashian crypto instagram post attracts concern from UK watchdog
• FCA chairman says these cryptocurrency promotions can drive scams. • Kim did nothing illegal because she admits in the post that it is a paid advertisement. Kim Kardashian never stops being a trend, even in the cryptocurrency market. Recently the head of the financial control agency in the United Kingdom spoke about an announcement made by the American diva and businesswoman. Kim had published an image on the social network showing her support for the Ethereum Max.www.cryptopolitan.com
