Lane County, OR

Amidst Covid Surge, Lane Community College Will Be Mostly Remote This Fall

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge in Covid-19 cases in Lane County has prompted Lane Community College to move to mostly remote classes this fall. The announcement came Tuesday. Dr. Paul Jarrell is provost and executive vice president at Lane Community College. He says they previously planned to resume more on-campus instruction. But they’re now looking to only have in person classes for programs that require hands-on instruction like health professions, career technical education and some lab classes.

