COVID-19 data in Florida: Where the information comes from and what is lacking

Ever Since June 4th, the Florida Department of Health only releases the state’s COVID-19 data once a week. The new report comes out every Friday evening.

The data provided in these reports is helpful but limited. Besides the fact that the reports are only released once a week instead of every day, the reports are also lacking some important information.

For example, the report from the Department of Health does not include any data about hospitalizations in Florida. All of the numbers we report to you, have to come directly from our local hospitals. Lee Health, and Naples Community Hospital both update COVID-19 data daily. However, Bayfront Health in Charlotte County does not provide patient counts or death counts within their hospitals. Therefore, we cannot provide you with an accurate picture of the spread of severe disease in Charlotte County.

The Department of Health report also does not include any data about breakthrough cases. That’s when someone who is fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19. 24 states in our country report on breakthrough cases. Florida is one of the 26 states that do not. Again–the only way we can report that data to you, is when we get it from our local health care systems.

The weekly report also provides a misleading percentage for statewide vaccination. If you look at the first page of the most recent report, this is what you’ll see:

You can see the DOH shows Florida is 69% Vaccinated. There are a few problems with that number.

To get the percentage vaccinated, you need to take the number of people vaccinated and divide it by the population of Florida. To get 69%, the state uses 13,124,436 for the number of people vaccinated, and 19,119,043 for the population.

The number 19,119,043 does not include anyone under the age of 12. The actual population of Florida is provided on page 4 of the DOH report, as 21,975,117.

The total number of people vaccinated (13,124,436) divided by the population of Florida (21,975,117) equals 59.7%. That is the true percentage of people in our state that have gotten at least one shot.

If you want to know the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated (meaning it’s been two weeks since their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks since their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), you need to use the “Series completed” number provided on the report:

The people who got both doses (10,880,393) divided by the population of Florida (21,975,117) equals 49.5%. That is the true percentage of people in our state that are fully vaccinated.

It also appears that the state is counting people twice if they’ve gotten a booster shot. The people who got one dose (2,065,249) plus the people who got both doses (10,880,393) equals 12,945,642. But the state report lists 13,124,436 as the cumulative number of people vaccinated.

To get the number the state uses, you have to add all the people who got one dose (2,065,249), plus all the people who got both doses (10,880,393) , plus all the people who got a booster (178,794). That equals 13,124,436 people. This doesn’t make sense, because everyone getting a booster is already fully vaccinated. We reached out to a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health to see if people getting the booster are being counted twice. We will update this when we get a response.

If you’d like to take a look at the Department of Health report for yourself, you can find it at this link: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/covid19-data/covid19_data_latest.pdf