Whitmer Wants Legislature To Repeal 1930’s Abortion Law

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on the state legislature to pass legislation repealing Michigan’s 1930s law criminalizing abortion, which is currently not in effect because of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. Repealing the law would ensure that the right to choose, which is supported by a significant majority of Michiganders, remains a right in Michigan, even in the face of continued, relentless attacks on Roe v. Wade.

