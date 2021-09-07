Whitmer Wants Legislature To Repeal 1930’s Abortion Law

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO