Where they were on September 11th, 2001

New Pelican readers share their stories of where they were on that terrible day. I was in Somerset, Pennsylvania. I had to go to work at 10 a.m. but had the news on at home and saw the twin towers go down. I arrived at work and one of our employees was a firefighter and was called to Shanksville [about 12 miles away]. He said that a United Airlines flight went down in Shanksville. My young son and my friend’s kids were in school and we picked them up out of fear of what was happening. My parents had a cabin on a lake near Shanksville and later much debris from the crash landing was found there.