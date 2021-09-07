CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Where they were on September 11th, 2001

By The New Pelican Newspaper
New Pelican readers share their stories of where they were on that terrible day. I was in Somerset, Pennsylvania. I had to go to work at 10 a.m. but had the news on at home and saw the twin towers go down. I arrived at work and one of our employees was a firefighter and was called to Shanksville [about 12 miles away]. He said that a United Airlines flight went down in Shanksville. My young son and my friend’s kids were in school and we picked them up out of fear of what was happening. My parents had a cabin on a lake near Shanksville and later much debris from the crash landing was found there.

www.newpelican.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanksville#Pentagon#American
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

