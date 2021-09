Calling all teens! Do you love graphic novels? Did you know that reading them can be good for the mind and the soul? Join our online book discussions and explore them for yourself! This week, we will be creating “Don’t Be a Bully” Posters inspired by our latest book club books! On Zoom. For ages 12 – 18. Meeting ID and passcode will be emailed to you! Register at HCPLC.org/Events.