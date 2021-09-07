Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Aitkin and west central Carlton Counties through 700 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tamarack, or near Big Sandy Lake, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Tamarack around 650 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH