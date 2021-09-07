CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Major Update on Kevin Owens' Future With WWE

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has had a few high-profile contracts expire recently, and after those deals came up stars like Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan chose not to renew them and instead head to AEW. That's aside from those released by WWE over the past year or so who have headed to AEW and Impact Wrestling after their non-competes have expired. Now another superstar's contract has been revealed to be expiring much sooner than expected, and according to Fightful Select, that contract belongs to none other than Kevin Owens. Owens was thought to be locked up with WWE until 2023, but now it seems his contract is only until 2022.

