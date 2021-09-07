Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Akela, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deming, Akela, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 66 and 105. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH