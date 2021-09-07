Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jim Hogg; Starr; Zapata A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg, northwestern Starr and southeastern Zapata Counties through 730 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Viboras. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Viboras and El Sauz. This includes US Highway 83 near mile marker 782. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH