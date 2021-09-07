Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsdale The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jonesville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hillsdale, Jonesville, Litchfield, Jerome, Somerset, Moscow, North Adams, Allen and Somerset Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH