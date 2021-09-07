What Vince McMahon Allegedly Thought of AEW Matches When He Watched Them

During an interview with Cincy 360, Jon Moxley commented on the growth of the AEW brand…. “It’s cool. It’s crazy to see when this was all just an idea a few years ago. Tony Khan sitting at my kitchen table and being like, ‘We’re going to have real TV and real touring.’ ‘Really?’ It seemed almost unrealistic. To take a gamble to come here and be like, ‘If you guys are doing that, I want to be part of it. Maybe we’ll fall flat on our face and we’ll all look stupid and this will be a big disaster, but if it’s successful it would be really cool because that’s what wrestling needs.’ Looking at it two and a half years later, I don’t think we could have imagined it going any better. I’ve talked a lot of crap about what I think sucks in wrestling. I think characters should be authentic and I don’t like hokey crap or scripts and writers. I’ll never read a script for the rest of my life, bet your ass on that. A guy like Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston 24/7. He finishes his cigarette, walks into the building, and it’s the same guy. There is no ‘put-on’ character going on here. That’s what wrestling should be. Letting guys be themselves and having their own creativity whether they are Orange Cassidy or a crazy high-flying team like the Young Bucks who think up the most ridiculous and action-packed sequences. No one is trying to tone each other down or say, ‘that’s too much.’ Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and say, ‘That’s garbage. They’re not selling. Slow it down. It’s crap.’ Blood and guts or whatever, but he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts. I feel vindicated. I said a lot about how I felt wrestling should be that’s what AEW was going to do and that’s what we did. Now, look where we are. Now, I’m going to have a bit of a flex.”