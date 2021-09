McKinney City Council adopted a $618 million budget and a reduced tax rate at its Sept. 7 meeting. Staff is budgeting about $171 million in new general fund revenue and a tax rate of $0.4977 per $100 of assessed value, which comes in more than $0.01 lower than the current tax rate of $0.5086, McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway said in his presentation to the council.