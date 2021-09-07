CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturbridge, MA

Longtime Racehorse Owner Proposes $25 Million Equine Center for Sturbridge, MA

By Edie Huling
country1025.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime racehorse owner, Armand Janjigian, proposed the development of an equine center for horse racing and sports betting in Sturbridge, MA. According to The Telegram & Gazette, the Sturbridge Agricultural and Equestrian Center would include a dirt track and turf track on 223 acres, as well as restaurants, a community center, athletic fields, walking and education trails, and a conference space. The center would also host in-person and online sports betting, festivals, and musical performances.

country1025.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturbridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Sturbridge, MA
Sturbridge, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Sturbridge, MA
Lifestyle
Sturbridge, MA
Pets & Animals
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Sports Betting#Breeders#Ma#The Telegram Gazette#The Board Of Selectmen#Sturbridgemass

Comments / 0

Community Policy