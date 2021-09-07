VIDEO: Tune in as Casper City Council talk Ward 1 vacancy, wetlands and variety of projects Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will be holding a regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 at Casper City Hall. During the pre-meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m., the council will discuss next steps in filling the vacancy in the council left by Council member Khrystyn Lutz’s departure. Ward 1 residents had until Friday, September 3 to apply to fill the vacancy. The city council is expected to interview eligible candidates on September 15-16 and provisionally accept a candidate by September 16.