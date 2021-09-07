Boys’ Soccer: John Stark 3, Pembroke 2

Key players: John Stark — Anthony Bencosme (2 goals), Nate Innerfield (goal, 2 assists), Nate Restuccia (defense), Jason Crean (defense), Kaiden Hunter (defense) Highlights: John Stark scored three goals in the last 20 minutes of the game to take the lead. Bencosme scored two goals, while Innerfield had a goal and an assist in the last 20 minutes of the game to give John Stark the lead. The Generals grinded it out and played great defense to secure the win.