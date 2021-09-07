CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NH

Boys’ Soccer: John Stark 3, Pembroke 2

By KEVIN McGILL, MELINDA DESLATTE -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Key players: John Stark — Anthony Bencosme (2 goals), Nate Innerfield (goal, 2 assists), Nate Restuccia (defense), Jason Crean (defense), Kaiden Hunter (defense) Highlights: John Stark scored three goals in the last 20 minutes of the game to take the lead. Bencosme scored two goals, while Innerfield had a goal and an assist in the last 20 minutes of the game to give John Stark the lead. The Generals grinded it out and played great defense to secure the win.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pembroke 2

Comments / 0

Community Policy