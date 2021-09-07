Kylie Jenner Confirms She and Travis Scott Are Expecting Their Second Baby
The beauty mogul, 24, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. In a sweet video announcing the news, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, 30, hugging her stomach. Next, the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment. Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."people.com
