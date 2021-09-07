CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Confirms She and Travis Scott Are Expecting Their Second Baby

By Katie Campione, Ashley Boucher, Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty mogul, 24, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. In a sweet video announcing the news, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, 30, hugging her stomach. Next, the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment. Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
James Charles
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Obgyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

People

128K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy