Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are the Reason We're Buying Leather Leggings for Fall
While the fall season has plenty of clothing trends to get excited for -- including cable knit sweaters, mustard tones and baggy denim ensembles -- leather leggings have proven to be the autumn wardrobe staple that just can't seem to go out of style. And the proof is in all of the celebrities who gravitate toward the look for both their red carpet glam and casual, off-duty wardrobes.www.etonline.com
