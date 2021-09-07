CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Rising from the Ruins, This Rural Chinese Library by Atelier Xi Cleverly Combines the Old and New

By Lisa Wright
dornob.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould you ever imagine transforming the ruins of a derelict house into something as functional as a full-fledged library? Well that’s exactly what architecture studio Atelier Xi has done in rural China’s Xiuwu County. Commissioned by the municipal government, the Shenzhen-based studio decided to get creative with the government buildings in the Henan province, building them in and around organic forms like the surrounding trees and constructing them using concrete cast into unusually curved shapes.

dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Ruins#Government Buildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy