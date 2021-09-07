Rising from the Ruins, This Rural Chinese Library by Atelier Xi Cleverly Combines the Old and New

Could you ever imagine transforming the ruins of a derelict house into something as functional as a full-fledged library? Well that’s exactly what architecture studio Atelier Xi has done in rural China’s Xiuwu County. Commissioned by the municipal government, the Shenzhen-based studio decided to get creative with the government buildings in the Henan province, building them in and around organic forms like the surrounding trees and constructing them using concrete cast into unusually curved shapes.