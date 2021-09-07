CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s What It Costs to Rent a School Bus Like the 1 Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Got Stormi

By Victoria Brase
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrities, especially the Kardashian-Jenner clan, are known for doing extravagant and sometimes wacky things. For instance, Kanye West once gifted Kim Kardashian West a neon-green G-Wagen. Her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner also has an impressive car collection, including a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta from her partner Travis Scott after giving birth to their daughter Stormi. And recently, the rapper/producer gifted the now-3-year-old a yellow school bus.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Stormi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Ferrari#Hiphopdx#Metropolitan Shuttle#Bus Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy