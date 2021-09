Leylah Fernandez is putting on a show at the U.S. Open, and the sports world is taking notice. Sloane Stephens voiced her approval for the 19-year-old, Canadian-born Fernandez after she pulled off her third-straight stunning upset, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.