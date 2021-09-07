CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shiawassee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shiawassee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SHIAWASSEE COUNTY At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corunna, or near Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near New Lothrop and Lennon around 755 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bennington, Juddville and Vernon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

