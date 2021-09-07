CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bond County, IL

Pie Auction Day 1 Brings In $6,425

By WGEL
wgel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA HUGE thank you to our pie bakers who participated in the auction Tuesday morning and to the Bond County community for their support!. Our bakers Tuesday included Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and Coroner Tony Brooks; GES Principal Eric Swingler, GJHS Principal Gary Brauns, and GHS Principal Kara Harris; Greenville Mayor George Barber and Tourism Director Jes Adam; Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber and WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; and Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks with the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation Board.

wgel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, IL
Basketball
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Society
County
Bond County, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Amy Jackson
Person
Bill Walker
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy