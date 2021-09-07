Pie Auction Day 1 Brings In $6,425
A HUGE thank you to our pie bakers who participated in the auction Tuesday morning and to the Bond County community for their support!. Our bakers Tuesday included Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and Coroner Tony Brooks; GES Principal Eric Swingler, GJHS Principal Gary Brauns, and GHS Principal Kara Harris; Greenville Mayor George Barber and Tourism Director Jes Adam; Greenville First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber and WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; and Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks with the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation Board.wgel.com
