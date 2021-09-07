STL County Man Shares VIP Experience At HSHS Holy Family Hospital
Many times people choose to go to a larger, metropolitan hospital for health care services with the impression that they can get higher quality care at a large institution. But Gary McKee of Hazelwood, Mo., made the opposite choice for his total hip replacement by choosing HSHS Holy Family Hospital and he would make the choice again, due to the advanced surgical treatment and compassionate care he received from his surgeon and the Holy Family hospital staff.wgel.com
