Man chased through yard by people in SUV

Man chased by SUV

A Tulsa man is in the hospital after witnesses say someone in a gray SUV was driving through his yard, chasing him.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies say at some point, he was severely beaten by someone who was in the SUV.

In fact, based on his injuries, the call first came into the Sheriff’s Office as a scalping.

“It’s a pretty bloody scene from what I’m told, so we’re hoping that he’ll be able to pull through and shed some light on what happened here, because at this point, it’s just very strange,” said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. this morning at the home near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard.

Roebuck says as the man was being chased, a witness saw him fire shots at the SUV, but they don’t know if anybody was hit.

©2021 Cox Media Group