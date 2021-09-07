CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion not a crime

Derrick
 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. The decision will immediately only affect the northern border state,...

coloradopolitics.com

Supreme Court finds Colo. Springs police acted unconstitutionally with pole camera surveillance

Colorado Springs police violated constitutional protections against warrantless searches by using a pole-mounted camera to monitor a suspected drug dealer's home continuously for three months, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The key decision clarified the privacy rights of individuals in an age of advanced surveillance technology. Although the...
COLORADO STATE
staradvertiser.com

Supreme Court urged to reject Mississippi’s attack on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON >> Abortion providers in Mississippi urged the Supreme Court today to reaffirm Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The filing came in the most important abortion case in decades, in which officials in Mississippi have asked the court’s newly expanded conservative majority to overrule Roe and to sustain a state law that largely bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABQJournal

Supreme Court: One faulty tail lamp bulb doesn’t violate state law

Keeping a vehicle in “good working order” under New Mexico law doesn’t mean that every bulb in a tail lamp needs to be lit, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The ruling came in an appeal by an Albuquerque man who was pulled over for having a burned out tail lamp bulb, leading to his conviction on a drunken driving charge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
Texas State
kisswtlz.com

Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on “shadow docket”

Washington — Immigration, COVID-19 restrictions, voting rules and abortion are just some of the hot-button issues that have garnered the Supreme Court’s attention over the last few months, but not through its regular process of exhaustive written briefs, oral arguments and, finally, a signed opinion of the court. Instead, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court is not "a bunch of partisan hacks"

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back Sunday on perceptions that biases have crept into the highest court in the U.S., per the Louisville Courier Journal. Why it matters: The comments by the Trump-appointed conservative justice come weeks after the Supreme Court allowed Texas' ban on most abortions to remain in place, in a 5-4 vote that President Biden called "an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge wrong to tell jury that defendant was lying, appeals court finds

A federal judge inappropriately told a jury that the defendant was lying on the witness stand, the federal appeals court in Denver concluded on Monday, while simultaneously finding the error was not sufficient to overturn his convictions. The federal government admitted that U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martínez committed...
DENVER, CO
sandiegouniontribune.com

New US ambassador arrives in Mexico’s capital

MEXICO CITY — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico arrived Saturday in the Mexican capital promising to work together with officials here to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration. Ken Salazar will meet in the coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials as...
IMMIGRATION
Slate

The Supreme Court Has Just Two Days to Decide the Fate of Roe v. Wade

In a few months, the Supreme Court will hear a case that gives the conservative justices an opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion at early stages of pregnancy. But Texas can’t wait that long. In May, the state’s Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion after six weeks. But SB 8 is unique: It empowers private citizens, not government officials, to enforce it. The measure allows any random stranger to bring a lawsuit in state court against any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks. Anyone in the country may file such a suit against abortion “abettors” in any state court within Texas. If the plaintiff wins, they collect a minimum of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. And if they win a case against an abortion provider, the court must shut down that clinic. If the provider somehow prevails, they collect nothing, not even attorneys’ fees.
CONGRESS & COURTS

