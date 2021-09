British nationals stranded in Kabul have said they fear for their lives after being left behind by the UK’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.Thousands of UK citizens remain trapped in the country following the Taliban’s takeover despite Boris Johnson’s government promising the “lion’s share” of people had been rescued.In interviews with The Independent, two Britons spoke about their despair at being left behind and the fear that is gripping their families as they hide from the Islamist militant group. One British national, Aman*, is stranded in Kabul with his wife after the couple travelled to Afghanistan last month for their...

