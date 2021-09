Daphne Horton of Cutchogue died on Sept. 6, 2021. She was 99 years old. She was born on June 17, 1922 in Colkirk, Norfolk in England. She was a member of the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church for 75 years where she served many positions including elder. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star and Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary.