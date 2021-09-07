CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration opens for Simpson University Seniors program

By Staff reports
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

Registration is now open to adults of all ages for two classes offered this fall through the Simpson University for Seniors program. Presented by current or retired university professionals, Simpson University for Seniors courses are held in a classroom setting on Simpson’s campus, offering an authentic university experience—without the homework. The month-long classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 8 and meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Grubbs Learning Center Room 102 on Simpson’s campus. These are non-credit courses open to the general public.

