Springfield, IL

With nuclear plants & jobs at stake, lawmakers set to vote on clean energy deal

By Tahman Bradley
WGNtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers continue to hammer out the final details of a sweeping clean energy bill, set for a vote later this week in Springfield. For two Illinois power plants and with more than 28,000 jobs on the line, some lawmakers say it’s now or never with much riding on what the House and Gov. JB Pritzker decide. Exelon is set to shut down the Byron plant on Monday and its Dresden station in Morris this coming November unless Springfield lawmakers and Governor Pritzker approve new energy legislation.

