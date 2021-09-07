Southampton trio have success with big wins in international fixtures

Southampton players Che Adams, Tino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussi all played a part in big international wins for their respective countries on Tuesday evening. Adams started for Scotland in a crucial 1-0 win in Austria and created the goal by winning a penalty in the 30th minute. His tussle with Austria defender Martin Hinteregger saw his shirt being pulled and a spot-kick was awarded when he was prevented from reaching the ball and fell to the ground.