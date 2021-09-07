CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kantar Names Bacuvier Worldpanel Global CEO

By Steve McClellan
Cover picture for the articleMedia and marketing research giant Kantar has appointed Guillaume Bacuvier as Global CEO of its Worldpanel Division. Bacuvier succeeds Josep Montserrat who takes on the role of Non-executive Chairman of the Worldpanel business. Most recently Bacuvier was Group CEO of dunnhumby Ltd, the retail and CPG customer data analytics company.

