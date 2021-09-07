BTS’s “Fake Love” Is Their 5th MV To Surpass 1 Billion Views

BTS’s “Fake Love” MV has joined the billion-view club!. On September 8 around 8:40 a.m. KST, the music video for “Fake Love” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This is BTS’s fifth music video to achieve the milestone, after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).” BTS also currently holds the record for fastest Korean group music video to reach 1 billion views (“Dynamite” at seven months and 22 days).