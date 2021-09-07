What is the PMP Exam?

Enables Professionals to Upskill by Learning English, Efficiently and Effectively. Voxy, an innovative training solution used successfully by hundreds of institutional clients around the world, today announced that it has partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide career development opportunities for professionals who seek to improve their English skills. With this partnership, Coursera’s 87 million global learners now have access to English language learning courses from Voxy, designed to help professionals communicate more effectively in English across a wide range of environments and subjects, such as Technology, Calls & Messaging, and Planning & Organization.
