What is the PMP Exam?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Masters in Management news. The pandemic has increased the appeal of a degree that was already popular for the opportunities it offers to enter a wide variety of industries and roles. With graduate job prospects hampered by lockdowns and economic uncertainties, many students are opting to stay in higher education and study for a masters in management. For graduates starved of chances to travel, a MiM also holds out some hope of international mobility, visa rights and potential employment.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO