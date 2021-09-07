CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Steps To Hosting a Fabulous St. Jude Trike-A-Thon for Pre-K and Kindergarten

By WeAreTeachers Staff
weareteachers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for ways to get your kids outside and on their trikes safely this fall, while making a difference? Find out more about how you can host a St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Hey pre-K and kindergarten teachers: Looking for a blockbuster way to encourage your students to help others? The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon is an amazing service learning program for young children that teaches trike, bike, and riding toy safety while helping the children of St. Jude.

