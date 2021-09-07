7 Steps To Hosting a Fabulous St. Jude Trike-A-Thon for Pre-K and Kindergarten

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Country Club saw 17 teams organize for a special day of golfing, all for the goal of raising money for the St. Jude Children's Hospital. The event was hosted by local Norfolk radio station US 92.7 in association with ERNST Auto Group and a number of other sponsors to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event had the 17 teams start out at different holes and make their way across the course trying to outdo the other. The event had a raffle, Mulligans being sold and an impossible putt all in an effort to continue raising funds.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO