El Paso County, CO

Colorado Springs Police identify a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting last week

kvor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs police have identified a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in rural El Paso County just north of Peyton last week. Authorities say they received a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun, and when they arrived, 26-year-old Connor McDaniel retreated to a wooded ridgeline overlooking the deputy’s location. Over the next several hours, law enforcement made multiple attempts to deescalate the situation by phone until they say McDaniel fired multiple rounds at officers. They then returned fire, hitting him. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

www.kvor.com

