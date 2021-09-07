CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Suspect arrested in connection to Thursday drug bust

By Ryan Lewallen
county17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gillette man suspected of distributing narcotics, who fled and evaded capture last week, has been arrested, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson confirmed Tuesday. Kenneth Powers, 56, is charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated assault, for an incident that occurred on Sept. 2 where he reportedly fled from Probation & Parole staff, Wasson said on Sept. 3.

