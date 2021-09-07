NORMA DUNN

Norma L. Dunn, 76, of Concordia, MO, died Sunday, September 5, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Concordia with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood and William W. Harlow officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery in Concordia. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bethel United Church of Christ. Memorials are suggested to Bethel United Church of Christ Church, the American Lung Association or family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.