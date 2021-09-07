NORMA DUNN

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNorma L. Dunn, 76, of Concordia, MO, died Sunday, September 5, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Concordia with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood and William W. Harlow officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery in Concordia. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bethel United Church of Christ. Memorials are suggested to Bethel United Church of Christ Church, the American Lung Association or family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

