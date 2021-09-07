Indiana brewery ditches tipping, increases hourly wage for employees
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A brewing company in Bloomington, Indiana, is doing away with tipping due to the "disparity" owners believe tipping can create. Switchyard Brewing Company announced on Facebook at the end of August that they are moving to a "no tipping" system. Owners feel tipping "often means that the people who serve products end up making more than the ones creating them," creating a disparity that they believe is wrong.www.wlwt.com
