Indiana brewery ditches tipping, increases hourly wage for employees

By Lawson Gutzwiller
WLWT 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A brewing company in Bloomington, Indiana, is doing away with tipping due to the "disparity" owners believe tipping can create. Switchyard Brewing Company announced on Facebook at the end of August that they are moving to a "no tipping" system. Owners feel tipping "often means that the people who serve products end up making more than the ones creating them," creating a disparity that they believe is wrong.

